Waterloo veterans' home expected to open soon

An eastern Iowa home is dedicated to helping homeless veterans get back on their feet, and it's set to open next week.

The home is located at 420 E. Ninth Street in Waterloo.

Donors worked for the past year and a half to give time, money and resources to make this home come together.

It should be home to three Waterloo veterans by next week, and it's a first for Waterloo.

Americans for Independent Living Executive Director, Tim Combs, said that seeing the house become a home is the best feeling in the world..

"It's out of the world really. It's a good feeling for me personally and for everyone else who is helping me, who has been apart of this program and this progress on this house," Combs said.

Not only will the renovated home allow three homeless vets a chance to get back on their feet, but Goodwill Industries is teaming up with the project to give vets jobs.

"So, it's just very rewarding to give back to the veterans who have helped us in the country for all these years," Jenny Reuther said.

With most of the items donated, organizers say even the curtains were made by Evansdale students and given to the cause.

"We also have another facility we're working on to get some more individuals together. It's an 11-bedroom facility in Evansdale," Combs said.

Comes said the home was donated by a Waterloo family, and the Trump Presidential campaign gave nearly $100,000 to the cause.

Combs said he's working to buy more homes in the area to refurbish for homeless vets.

His goal is to renovate a home for homeless females veterans too.

