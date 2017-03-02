Iowa State Patrol names new head of department

The Iowa State Patrol has a new lead-man. Patrol Captain Jeff Ritzman will take over duties as the colonel, after Michael Van Berkum's retirement.

Ritzman is the 16th chief of the Iowa State Patrol. He graduated from the University of Iowa and got his masters from Drake University.

Ritzman has been with the department since 1982.

"The Iowa State Patrol’s reputation as dedicated professionals will continue with the leadership of Colonel Ritzman," Commissioner Ryan said. "Colonel Ritzman possesses the unique combination of leadership, integrity, and robust experience needed to ensure the public’s safety in the years ahead.”

“The personnel of the Iowa State Patrol maintain a rich tradition of excellence and public service. These are traditions that will continue under my watch. I’m humbled and honored to serve the men and women who uphold these traditions, as their Chief,” said Ritzman.