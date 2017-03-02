Classic pop duo Hall & Oates announce Iowa tour stop

The number-one selling duo in music history will be coming to Iowa, with Daryl Hall and John Oates announcing a Des Moines stop during their upcoming North American tour.

The pop rock icons will perform Monday, May 8 at Wells Fargo Arena in downtown Des Moines. Tickets for the 7 p.m. show will go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. Often referred to simply as Hall & Oates, the duo has sold more than 40 million worldwide records in their storied career.

Also joining the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo are fellow pop rock band Tears for Fears. Visit the Iowa Events Center's web page for more information on the show.