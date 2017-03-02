MLB: No-pitch intentional walk among changes made for 2017 season

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association announced a number of changes for the 2017 season, including the no-pitch intentional walk.

Here's the full list of changes, as posted by the MLB on their Facebook page:

• The adoption of a no-pitch intentional walk. Managers will signal to the home-plate umpire their decision to intentionally walk a batter, and the umpire will immediately award first base to the batter.

• Managers will have 30 seconds to decide whether to challenge a play and invoke a replay review.

• When a manager has exhausted his challenges for the game, crew chiefs may invoke replay review for non-home run calls beginning in the eighth inning, instead of the seventh inning.

• With some exceptions, replay officials in the Replay Operations Center in New York will have two minutes to render a decision on a replay review.

• Teams may not use any markers on the field as points of reference for fielders' defensive positioning.

• An addition to Rule 5.07 stipulates that a pitcher may not take a second step toward home plate with either foot or otherwise reset his pivot foot in his delivery of the pitch. If there is at least one runner on base, such an action will be called a balk under Rule 6.02(a). If the bases are unoccupied, then it will be considered an illegal pitch under Rule 6.02(b).

• An amendment to Rule 5.03 requires base coaches to position themselves behind the line of the coach's box closest to home plate and the front line that runs parallel to the foul line prior to each pitch. A base coach may leave the coach's box to signal a player once a ball is in play, provided that the coach does not interfere with the play.