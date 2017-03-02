TRAFFIC ALERT: West Point Road NW Closure - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRAFFIC ALERT: West Point Road NW Closure

Written by Madelyne Rosenberg, KWWL Internet Director
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Effective Monday, March 6, 2017, West Point Road NW will be closed between Holly Ave NW and Plainview Drive NW for roadway reconstruction. 

Work is expected to take two months, weather permitting.

Traffic should follow detour or seek an alternate route. 

