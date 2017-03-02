Man takes plea deal in Des Moines chase crash death case

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - An April sentencing hearing is scheduled for a Des Moines man charged with the crash death of another man during a police chase.

Online court records say 35-year-old Darnell Browder pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide while intoxicated and causing serious injury while driving intoxicated. Prosecutors dropped other charges in exchange for Browder's pleas. His sentencing is set for April 27.

The charges stemmed from a brief chase by police Aug. 14 that ended when Browder crashed into another vehicle, killing 41-year-old Jason Hunt. A passenger in Hunt's car was injured, as were Browder and a passenger in his car.

