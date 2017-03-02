Man accused of shooting near wife, son, takes plea deal

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - A Dubuque County man accused of firing several shots near his wife and son is scheduled to be sentenced May 8.

Online court records say 67-year-old Thomas Steines, of rural Dubuque, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of intimidation with a weapon and entered Alford pleas on two counts of assault while displaying a weapon. In an Alford plea, a person doesn't admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction.

Prosecutors dropped related charges in exchange for Steines' pleas.

Court documents say Suzette Steines told officers she and her husband were arguing the morning of April 27 when he got a handgun and fired. Michael Steines told officers his dad fired a shot past him. Michael Steines says his father had been drinking.

