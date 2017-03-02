Sec. of Interior Zinke rides horse to work - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Sec. of Interior Zinke rides horse to work

NBC News -

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke shows his Montana pride Thursday morning by riding horseback to work.

The former Montana congressman and Navy Seal was sworn into office Wednesday.

This story was initially reported by Sara Sanchez of KULR-8 News, an NBC-affiliate station in Billings, Montana. 

As soon as Secretary Zinke was confirmed, he notified Montana Governor Steve Bullock.

Governor Bullock then called for a special election May 25 to fill the vacant position.

