Starbucks BOGO macchiatos this weekend

Starbucks is introducing two new macchiato drinks for spring: the coconut milk mocha macchiato and the iced cinnamon almond milk macchiato.

To celebrate, participating Starbucks stores are offering a buy one get one free macchiatos for five days, starting today.

The promotion is called "Meet for Macchiatos."

The offer is available from 2 - 5 p.m. each day, now through Monday. It's good on any sized hot, or cold, macchiato.

