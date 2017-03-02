Dog rescued from Cedar River officially adopted - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dog rescued from Cedar River officially adopted

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

An amazing update to share with you this morning.

A dog is officially adopted by a man who helped rescue her.

Fisherman pulled the dog from the Cedar River. 

The owner didn't come forward to claim her, so the dog went up for adoption.    

A number of people applied to own her, including Chad Conkling, one of the fisherman who named her "River."

The Cedar Bend Humane Society posting this photo on Facebook, saying River's adoption was finalized.

