Lost wallet found after 65 years

A contractor renovating a home in Pennsylvania found a wallet that had been lost for 65 years.

It belonged to a man who died 12 years ago.

The contractor tracked down his son to give it to him.

Inside the wallet --- his father's draft card, and a picture of a "Rocket 88," a car his dad always bragged about... but that wasn't all.

"The one thing that really hit was the wedding picture because I hadn't seen it in 12 years," said Adam Weber.

He believes his father did tile work in the bathroom when the home was built and the wallet got sealed up behind a cabinet by accident.

Now, he's thinking of hiding his wallet in the walls for his kids to find one day.