McDonald's launching app to place orders

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
People might be able to order a burger and fries soon, right from a smartphone.

McDonald's is launching an app in which the user can place orders for curbside or drive-thru pick-up.

McDonald's also says it will start experimenting with different delivery models. The idea is to boost profits, and draw back customers to the fast food chain. 

