Adopted boy inspires Iowa class to make birthday boxes for foster kids

Making sure every kid feels special on their birthday.

One Iowa girl is helping foster kids celebrate their birthdays.

Cedar Falls 5th grader Anna Becker says her family just adopted her brother Jonah from an orphanage in China.

Jonah's now home in Cedar Falls.

While he was at the orphanage, Anna sent Jonah a box full of gifts for his birthday.

Jonah later told Anna that was the first time he was ever able to celebrate his birthday and have something of his own.

His orphanage didn't have the money for big celebrations, and he shared a room with around 12 kids.

Jonah's story inspired Anna.

With the help of her class she made 50 birthday boxes filled with gifts, party supplies, candy and cake mix.

" Every year I can have a special day on my birthday. I think about how other kids would feel and how Jonah felt before he came home. I just want them to have the same opportunity that I would have," Anna said.

The kids donated the boxes to Kaden's Kloset, a nonprofit that helps Iowa families who foster or adopt kids.

Anna says she hopes that by helping other kids feel special, they'll want to do something kind for others as well.

She hopes to continue making these birthday boxes.

The kids bought a lot of the supplies and gifts by using money from a grant they applied for.

People also donated some gifts for the boxes.