First trial in Key West murder underway

The first trial in the case of the Key West murder on Apr. 2 is now underway.

19-year-old Imere Hall is facing first-degree murder and first-degree robbery charges for his part in the incident.

According to our coverage partners at the Telegraph Herald, prosecutors argue Hall went to Brown's residence in Key West with the intent to rob Brown of money and drugs.

The prosecution claims, and the defense agrees, that it wasn't Hall that pulled the trigger, though, killing Brown. Rather, the prosecution says surveillance video from a nearby trailer shows that it was 20-year-old Tacari Minifee that shot Brown.

In addition to Hall and Minifee, six others face charges for their part in the murder, including Eric Campbell and Taylor Shaw who both also face first-degree murder charges.

Opening statements were made Wednesday afternoon, followed by the first few witnesses. Testimony continues today.