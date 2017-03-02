Unions: GOP workers' comp bill limits job injury claims - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Republican lawmakers are fast-tracking a bill that labor unions say would reduce compensation benefits for workers injured on the job in Iowa.

The bill advanced from both House and Senate commerce subcommittees Wednesday. Full committee consideration is planned for Thursday.

The proposed measure includes provisions to end worker benefits at age 67, reduce benefits for injuries tied to pre-existing conditions and minimize late fees for employers. Opponents say the changes would burden employees and favor businesses.

Some businesses that support the bill say it would protect employers and closes loopholes exploited in existing workers' compensation law.

The bill would have to be approved by full committees this week to survive a procedural deadline for policy bills.

