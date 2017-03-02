Republicans reverse course on reduced early voting

Republicans have reversed course on plans to reduce early voting and polling hours in Iowa as part of a bill that would require voters to show identification.

The proposed changes were briefly attached to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate's voter ID bill in the House.

The changes were dropped by the time lawmakers in the House State Government Committee voted Tuesday night to approve the bill. The proposed changes were also not included in a version of the bill that passed Wednesday in a Senate subcommittee.

Rep. Ken Rizer, a Marion Republican, sought the changes to early voting and polling hours but says the bill had stronger support without those provisions. Pate supports keeping the current system for early voting and polling hours.

A proposal to eliminate straight-party voting remains in the House bill.