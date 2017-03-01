U of Dubuque students apologize for controversial Snapchat

Two students who posted a controversial Snapchat photo, apologized to students and staff at the University of Dubuque Wednesday night, according to our coverage partners at the Telegraph Herald.

Some called the photo posted racist. It shows two students wearing black masks. Some say it's offensive because they also used the Black History month filter.

More than 150 people were on hand at the meeting Wednesday, some asking for the students to be punished,

The two asked for forgiveness:

"I am deeply sorry for my poor judgment and the effect of my actions on the community."

"I appreciate you guys hearing us out, and I appreciate your forgiveness, and I hope we can move forward."

