5A Girls State Basketball, Iowa City West slips by Waukee in first round

Mitchell Boe, Iowa's No. 9 hitter, had a pair of run-scoring hits and the Hawkeyes knocked off top-seeded Houston 6-3 in the first round of the Houston Regional on Friday night. Robert Neustrom broke a 2-2 tie with an RBI single in the fifth for the No. 4 seed Hawkeyes (39-20), who will play Texas A&M on Saturday night.More >>
Mitchell Boe, Iowa's No. 9 hitter, had a pair of run-scoring hits and the Hawkeyes knocked off top-seeded Houston 6-3 in the first round of the Houston Regional on Friday night. Robert Neustrom broke a 2-2 tie with an RBI single in the fifth for the No. 4 seed Hawkeyes (39-20), who will play Texas A&M on Saturday night.More >>
The Iowa City West Boys soccer team broke open a close game to beat Bettendorf 4-1 in the 3A State Semifinal and advance to Saturday's Title Game. .More >>
The Iowa City West Boys soccer team broke open a close game to beat Bettendorf 4-1 in the 3A State Semifinal and advance to Saturday's Title Game. .More >>
Class 2-A - Cedar Rapids Xavier looked to move past undefeated Iowa Falls-Alden -More >>
Class 2-A - Cedar Rapids Xavier looked to move past undefeated Iowa Falls-Alden -More >>
The Waterloo Columbus doubles team of Taylor Hogan and Lauren McManus captured their second straight 1A tennis title in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1 over Waverly Shell Rock's Chelsea Poesch and Madi Overman at the University of Iowa Tennis Center.More >>
The Waterloo Columbus doubles team of Taylor Hogan and Lauren McManus captured their second straight 1A tennis title in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1 over Waverly Shell Rock's Chelsea Poesch and Madi Overman at the University of Iowa Tennis Center.More >>