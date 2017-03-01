Gov. re-appoints two people who voted against Cedar Rapids casino

Governor Branstad has reappointed two people to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, who previously voted against the proposed Cedar Rapids casino in 2014 . Carl Heinrich and Jeffrey Lamberti were reappointed by the governor.

The casino was voted down in 2014 after studies showed it could negatively impact casinos in other counties.

There's three plans that have been submitted:

Cedar Crossing on the River, Cedar Crossing Central, and Wild Rose Cedar Rapids.

