Hawkeye Farm Show returns for 30th year

Written by Sara Belmont
The 30th Hawkeye Farm Show is rolling into the UNI Dome Feb. 28 - March 2.

It has showcases the latest agricultural technology and services with over 240 exhibitors.

18,000 agricultural producers from Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, and Wisconsin will review the latest farm technology focused on improving yields, reducing costs, and managing risk.

The show will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

