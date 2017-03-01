Senator Grassley reacts to President Trump's speech

Iowa's senior senator gives his opinion on President Donald Trump's first address to congress.

President Trump spoke to a joint session of congress in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday night.

Health care, infrastructure, and immigration reform were big topics, and the president had a united tone while he addressed congress.

"While we may be nation divided on policies, we are country that stand united in condemning hate and evil in all of its very ugly forms. We are one people with one destiny. We all bleed the same blood," President Trump said.

While it may have been a first for President Trump, it was anything but that for Iowa's long-standing Senator Chuck Grassley.

During his time in Washington, between serving in the House of Representatives and Senate, Senator Grassley has worked under eight presidents, and he has been eligible to attend more than 150 presidential addresses to congress.

All-in-all, Senator Grassley was pleased with President Trump's address to congress, as he outlined his plans on health care, immigration, and education.

However, the senator did say he's concerned that eliminating a trade deal could hurt Iowa farmers.

Tuesday night, there was a familiar theme as President Trump addressed congress for the first time.

"I'm here tonight to deliver a message on unity and strength, and it is a message deeply delivered from my heart," President Trump said.

But, lawmakers like Senator Chuck Grassley said they noticed a different tone.

"The campaign is over. He's president of the United States, and he has to act more presidential, and I think he started doing that (Tuesday) night. If he wants to have a successful presidency, he's got to continue that," Senator Grassley said.

During President Trump's speech to congress, he said quote, 'we have withdrawn the United States from the job-killing Trans-Pacific Partnership,' but Senator Grassley says it could negatively impact Iowa farmers.

"TPP would have helped us export more, by lowering tariffs. There's a figure I don't have in mind, but billions of dollars of help for our economy. It is problematic," Senator Grassley said.

Aside from trade concerns, Senator Grassley said the president's vision for health care, immigration, and beefing up our military are right on track.

"And, I'm glad the commander in chief is calling for that. He has suggested $56 billion. At this point, I don't want to get nailed down to an exact figure that I think is the right amount, but we're going to have to spend more on defense," Senator Grassley said.

Senator Grassley added, the national security of America is the number one responsibility of the federal government.

Senator Grassley said he hopes trade deals with other countries will not hurt Iowa's exports.