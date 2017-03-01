UI student who filed lawsuit "happy" scholarships are returning

After a week of harsh criticism the University of Iowa announced it will be giving back scholarships to the nearly 3,000 students who were told they'd have to do without.

The University of Iowa announced the scholarship cuts after losing millions of dollars form the state.

Students were informed last week several different scholarships would be cut including the heritage scholarship which is awarded to children of alumni.

Jenna Pokorny is one of two students who filed lawsuits over the news, she was going to lose two scholarships something she said would have been a financial burden.

"I'm happy, I'm relieved but I'm still weary I want to make sure that the University of Iowa follows through with it's promises. I'll still be in contact with my lawyer just in case," Pokorny told KWWL.

The scholarships will no longer be available to new University of Iowa students starting in 2018.

University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld said Wednesday that he is glad students spoke up and that the university values it's relationship with current students and alumni.

The University of Iowa released a statement in part saying, "Over the past few days, we heard from many families who were unaware that these were renewable scholarships reliant on state support. Though these were never need based, we also heard from families who budgeted for college based on these scholarships and feared financial hardship with the programs’ elimination."



