5A Girls State Basketball: Cedar Falls edges City High 48-46 in first round game

The Iowa City West Boys soccer team broke open a close game to beat Bettendorf 4-1 in the 3A State Semifinal and advance to Saturday's Title Game. .More >>
Class 2-A - Cedar Rapids Xavier looked to move past undefeated Iowa Falls-Alden -More >>
The Waterloo Columbus doubles team of Taylor Hogan and Lauren McManus captured their second straight 1A tennis title in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1 over Waverly Shell Rock's Chelsea Poesch and Madi Overman at the University of Iowa Tennis Center.More >>
Iowa State says a lawsuit filed by a former star player against women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly has been settled for $60,000.More >>
