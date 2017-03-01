5A Girls State Basketball: Cedar Falls edges City High 48-46 in first round game

The Cedar Falls Girls basketball team rallied from an 8 point deficit in the first half and a 7 point deficit in the second half to beat City High 48-46 in a first round 5A State game in Des Moines. Kiana Barney who led Cedar Falls with 24 points scored the go-ahead basket and free throw with 7 seconds remaining.

Cedar Falls avenged a 22 point loss to City High. The Tigers advance to play unbeaten Indianola which handed Cedar Falls its only other loss this season.