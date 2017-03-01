Police: Rumors of immigration raids are untrue

The Dubuque Police Department wants to quell some rumors about immigration raids in eastern Iowa.

Police in Dubuque say they've become aware of rumors on social media that ICE was conducting "raids" and taking illegal immigrants into custody.

The Dubuque Police Department says it isn't true; they believe the rumor spread by being posted and shared by people who "failed to fact-check" what they were sharing.

We did reach out to the Department of Homeland Security for more information; they say four people were arrested in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday as part of a criminal investigation.

They say those arrests were for federal criminal arrest warrants and were not immigration-related.