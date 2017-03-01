Dow closes at all-time high - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dow closes at all-time high

Posted: Updated:
(NBC) -

There was another milestone on Wall Street today. 

After the opening bell at the New York stock exchange this morning, the Dow Jones industrial average soared past the 21,000 mark for the first time. 

The surge comes after President Trump's first speech to a joint session of congress. 

And while that speech lacked specifics about tax reform and deregulation, it has been praised for it's positive tone. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.