Baby does "Rock on" gesture in ultrasound

(CNN) -

A surreal sonogram for an expectant couple in Utah.

Giving a new meaning to the term "Rockabye Baby.

The couple posted the ultrasound image of their baby giving what appears to be the universal "Rock on" hand gesture.

The proud parents included a comment on the post saying their new addition isn't even here yet, but he or she is already the coolest.

