UI will reinstate certain scholarships

The University of Iowa is saying, after careful consideration, they are reinstating certain scholarships for current students and those enrolling for the fall of 2017.

The scholarships, that were previously identified as being eliminated, include:

* Iowa Heritage Award

* Iowa Heritage Transfer Award

* President’s Heritage Award

* 2 Plus 2 Transfer Scholarship

* Iowa Community College Transfer Academic Scholarship

The scholarships listed above will still be discontinued for new students starting in 2018.

Representatives from the University of Iowa say they've heard from families over the past few days that budgeted for college based on scholarships.

UI President Bruce Harreld says, “I want to thank the students and parents who contacted me and shared their concerns. The University of Iowa takes its relationship with students and alumni very seriously and wants to honor the awards previously made to those currently receiving these awards."

The university says continuing these scholarships while absorbing the $9.2 million reduction in state funding will not be easy.

If the state reduction becomes permanent, it will return the UI to the level of state funding provided in fiscal year 2014.