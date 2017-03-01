Ron's Recovery: An update from Ron Steele

Ron Steele posted a special message to Facebook about his recovery after heart surgery.

Read the message and watch the video:

" Finally, I have a chance to say a big 'Hello' and 'Thank You' to everyone here on FB.

It's been a very interesting 31 days for me. I have never been off work this long.

I underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery February 6 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where the incredible specialists at UIHC did an amazing job in saving my life and giving me a second chance. They say I have no heart damage and will make a great recovery. My wife, Candy, has been called out of retirement, so to speak, to take such great care of me. For that, I am so grateful. Here is a short video to update you on my progress."