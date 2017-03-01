DEVELOPING: UI informs legislators scholarships will no longer b - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

DEVELOPING: UI informs legislators scholarships will no longer be cut

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -
University of Iowa students whose scholarships were cut will be getting them back, according to a state legislator.
KWWL spoke with Maquoketa Senator Tod Bowman; Sen. Bowman told us the University of Iowa sent out an email to legislators telling them the school would be reinstating the scholarships that were cut.
The University recently eliminated some scholarships in response to budget cuts.
Sen. Bowman tells us many Iowa legislators have been hearing from students and parents affected by the cuts in recent weeks. 
We reached out to the University of Iowa for more information, but they were unable to tell us anything.
This story is developing, stick with KWWL for updates.
