UPDATE: Inmates missing after escaping from exercise yard

JACKSON COUNTY (KWWL) -
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says 2 inmates escaped form the Jackson County Detention Center on Tuesday, and the 2 men are still missing.
The pair apparently pried open the gate to the exercise yard and ran shortly before 3:00 on Tuesday.
Five inmates were in the yard at the time, but just Andrew Combs, 19, and Brian Willey, 20, got out.
A massive search was in place to try and find Combs and Willey, but the men are still missing.
Maquoketa Police believe the pair stole a 2012 Gray Ford F250 with plates reading FBK390.
If you've seen the two guys, call the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at (562) 652-3312.
