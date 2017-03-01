UPDATE: Inmates missing after escaping from exercise yard

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says 2 inmates escaped form the Jackson County Detention Center on Tuesday, and the 2 men are still missing.

The pair apparently pried open the gate to the exercise yard and ran shortly before 3:00 on Tuesday.

Five inmates were in the yard at the time, but just Andrew Combs, 19, and Brian Willey, 20, got out.

A massive search was in place to try and find Combs and Willey, but the men are still missing.

Maquoketa Police believe the pair stole a 2012 Gray Ford F250 with plates reading FBK390.

If you've seen the two guys, call the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at (562) 652-3312.