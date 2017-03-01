Zinke confirmed as Trump's Interior Secretary - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Zinke confirmed as Trump's Interior Secretary

Written by Sara Belmont
Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke was confirmed as President Donald Trump's Interior Secretary, responsible for more than 400 million acres of public land, mostly in the West.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 68-31 to confirm Zinke Wednesday morning.

Zinke, a Republican in his second term as Montana's sole House member, told senators at a January hearing that federal land management should be done under a "multiple-use" model that allows hiking, hunting, fishing and camping along with harvesting timber, mining for coal and drilling for oil and natural gas.
 

He's also a former Navy SEAL.

