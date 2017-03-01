Early morning crash in Dubuque causes more than $3,000 in damage - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Early morning crash in Dubuque causes more than $3,000 in damage

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

An early morning crash closed part of 4th street in Dubuque and caused more than $3,000 in damage, Dubuque Police said.

According to Lt. Scott Baxter, 28-year-old Nichole Sherwin lost control of her car as she was turning east onto 4th street.

She hit a utility pole owned by Alliant, causing $3,000 in damage, and a traffic control pole, causing $250 in damage.

Her vehicle sustained about $3,000 in damage as well, and had to be towed.

She was uninjured, and cited for making an unsafe turn.

