Gilbertville fire and police station looking to move to a bigger space

Space is so tight for one eastern Iowa fire department, it has equipment stored in other spots around town.

That can make things tricky when Gilbertville firefighters have to move quickly during an emergency.

It won't be easy, but hard work is the only thing one Gilbertville firefighter has known.

After years of battling fires, there's one man who stands out in the Gilbertville volunteer fire department.

Dick Gleason's been with the department for 50 years.

"For being 50 years on here, I have to thank almighty God for giving me the energy and the knowledge and the will to do it," "he says.

Dick says now the department is raising money, looking towards the future.

The Gilbertville fire chief says, "We've currently outgrown ours, between us and the police department. We just need a lot more space to keep all of our equipment in the same building."

The fire department says the ladders on their fire trucks are just a few inches below the ceiling.

They've had to lower part of the floor in a section of the building and store some of their equipment elsewhere.

The firefighters say a big reason they've outgrown their space is because their fire trucks have gotten bigger.

The fire and police department raised around 15 thousand dollars at a recent fundraiser this past week. The fundraiser was at the Gilbertville American Legion.

They're also collecting donations through Farmers State Bank. If you would like to donate, you can go to any Farmers State Bank, and say you're donating to the Gilbertville Firefighters association.