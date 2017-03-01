WATCH: Truck goes airborne in Louisiana - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

WATCH: Truck goes airborne in Louisiana

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Police responded to a wild scene in Louisiana in which a truck went airborne.

Louisiana police say it started when a deputy stopped someone for speeding. As the driver spoke to the deputy outside the truck, the passenger got behind the wheel and took off.

The man then led police on a chase that ended when the truck hit spike strips, swerved, and went flying into the air.

The truck landed on top of a car. No one got hurt in the incident, and the driver was arrested. 

