WATCH: Truck goes airborne in Louisiana

Police responded to a wild scene in Louisiana in which a truck went airborne.



Louisiana police say it started when a deputy stopped someone for speeding. As the driver spoke to the deputy outside the truck, the passenger got behind the wheel and took off.



The man then led police on a chase that ended when the truck hit spike strips, swerved, and went flying into the air.



The truck landed on top of a car. No one got hurt in the incident, and the driver was arrested.