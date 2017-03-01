Lego launching Women of NASA toy set

Five female scientists will be immortalized as the newest Lego figures.

The toy company unveiled its “Women of NASA” set Tuesday, which features women who played vital roles in the U.S. space program.

The idea came from science writer and editor Maia Weinstock, who proposed the set’s concept through the Lego Ideas series.

After reaching 10,000 supporters on the Lego Ideas website, Weinstock’s set and 11 others were reviewed. Weinstock’s was the only idea approved, though another is still pending a decision.

The project’s website says the proposed set was designed to celebrate five notable NASA pioneers. Those five women include computer scientist Margaret Hamilton, mathematician Katherine Johnson, astronomer Nancy Grace Roman and astronauts Sally Ride and Mae Jemison.

Hamilton and Johnson’s work at NASA helped with the Apollo missions to the moon. Johnson in particular has been getting more recognition for her work recently, as she is one of the main characters in the Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures.

The Lego set is intended to help kids and adults learn about the history of women in areas such as science, technology and mathematics.

Lego has been criticized in the past for a lack of options for its female characters. A viral letter by a 7-year-old complained that the boys got to go on adventures but girls were only allowed to shop and stay at home.

Shortly thereafter, in August 2014, the toy company released a limited-edition set featuring three female scientists: a paleontologist, an astronomer and a chemist.

Lego says they are still working out the finale design and pricing of the Women of NASA set, but the company expects a release later this year or in early 2018.