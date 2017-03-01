Hudson farm gets new baby kangaroo; calls him Rocket - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Hudson farm gets new baby kangaroo; calls him Rocket

Posted: Updated:
Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
HUDSON (KWWL) -

Something you don't get to see every day. 

A baby kangaroo in Iowa. 

Hansen's Dairy Farm in Hudson just added a new red kangaroo to the family. 

They got him from Houston.

The little guy is living inside right now because he's a little young to join the rest of the kangaroos outside. 

Hansen's dairy asked people for name suggestions on Facebook. They decided to call him Rocket. If you would like to see more pictures and video of the kangaroo, click here

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.