Hudson farm gets new baby kangaroo; calls him Rocket

Something you don't get to see every day.

A baby kangaroo in Iowa.

Hansen's Dairy Farm in Hudson just added a new red kangaroo to the family.

They got him from Houston.

The little guy is living inside right now because he's a little young to join the rest of the kangaroos outside.

Hansen's dairy asked people for name suggestions on Facebook. They decided to call him Rocket. If you would like to see more pictures and video of the kangaroo, click here.