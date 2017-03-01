Iowa lawmaker says president should release taxes but sides with GOP

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Republican Rep. David Young ignited loud cheers from hundreds at an Iowa meeting last week when he said, "Donald Trump should release his taxes." He called the move a "no-brainer."

Given the first chance to force the GOP president's hand, Young passed.

The two-term, Des Moines-area lawmaker returned to Washington and sided with the Republican majority late Monday to block a Democratic attempt to force Trump to release his tax returns to Congress.

New Jersey Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell had proposed the resolution directing the House to ask for 10 years of Trump's tax returns and allow the House Ways and Means Committee to review them in private.

An aide to Young dismissed Pascrell's measure, arguing it was not a serious legislative proposal.