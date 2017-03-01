Congressman Dave Loebsack on President Trump's address

Iowa's only Congressional Democrat, Congressman Dave Loebsack, released a statement following President Trump's first address to a Joint Session of Congress.

“Words are one thing, but during his 40 days in office, President’s Trump’s actions have told a very different story. During his speech, the President called to ‘restart the engine of the American economy,’ yet the President and the Republican majority in Congress have yet to offer a comprehensive jobs plan to put Iowans and Americans back to work. He also reiterated his call to dismantle the ACA, yet continues to have no replacement that would provide quality, affordable healthcare to all Americans. On top of that, President Trump’s proposed tax plan gives tax breaks to millionaires and corporations at the expense of middle-class families and those who are least fortunate.

“Nonetheless, I remain committed to standing up for Iowa’s hardworking families and that won’t change because of a change in Administration. I will continue to fight for creating jobs and expanding the economy here at home. I will continue to fight to ensure all Iowans have access to quality, affordable healthcare. And I will continue to fight to protect and expand Iowa’s middle class.”