UPDATE: Names released in Cedar Falls four vehicle crash

UPDATE: Police say Denise Munoz, of Waterloo, ran a red light and hit a truck driven by Brandon Willey, of Shell Rock. Munoz's truck continued into the intersection, eventually hitting a car driven by Wang Cheung, of Cedar Falls. That crash led to another collision with a semi driven by Tom Stillmunkes of Dubuque.

Munoz and her passenger, Ashley Muskic, were taken to the hospital but are expected to be ok. A passenger in Willey's truck, Kathleen Willey, was checked at the scene for her injuries.

