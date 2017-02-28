UPDATE: Names released in Cedar Falls four vehicle crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Names released in Cedar Falls four vehicle crash

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jessica Hartman, Multimedia Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

UPDATE:  Police say Denise Munoz, of Waterloo, ran a red light and hit a truck driven by Brandon Willey, of Shell Rock.  Munoz's truck continued into the intersection, eventually hitting a car driven by Wang Cheung, of Cedar Falls.  That crash led to another collision with a semi driven by Tom Stillmunkes of Dubuque.

Munoz and her passenger, Ashley Muskic, were taken to the hospital but are expected to be ok.  A passenger in Willey's truck, Kathleen Willey, was checked at the scene for her injuries.

-----------------------------------------

Cedar Falls Police are investigating the cause of an accident involving a semi and three other vehicles.

The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 58 and Ridgeway Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The crash ruptured the fuel tank of the semi-truck, which contained over 100 gallons of diesel fuel. The spill caused traffic to be rerouted for nearly two hours.

Two people were transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are not known at this time.

Cedar Falls Police say initial investigations show a pick-up truck ran a red light causing the four vehicle pile-up.

The accident remains under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.