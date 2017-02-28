#24 Iowa State edges Oklahoma State 86-83 on Senior Night - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

#24 Iowa State edges Oklahoma State 86-83 on Senior Night

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • Iowa State Cyclones

    Cyclones

    The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>
    The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>

Senior Matt Thomas scored 25 points and No. 24 Iowa State held off a furious challenge from Oklahoma State on Tuesday night, winning 86-83 to close out its home schedule with its sixth straight win.

Monte Morris added 12 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds for the Cyclones (20-9, 12-5 Big 12), who clinched their sixth consecutive 20-win season and swept the Cowboys for the fourth straight year.

Evans scored 29 points and Leyton Hammonds had 19 to lead Oklahoma State (20-10, 9-8), which lost for just the second time in 12 games.

Morris forced a turnover under his own basket with 7.7 seconds left and Oklahoma State looking for a game-tying 3 -- and Thomas hit an easy layup off Morris' inbounds pass. Oklahoma State's Juwan Evans then hit a 3, but Donovan Jackson hit a free throw and Evans couldn't get a desperation heave off before the buzzer.

Evans made Iowa State sweat it out though. He was fouled from 3-point range with 13.8 seconds to go and the Cowboys down four. Evans hit all three from the line, but Naz Mitrou-Long answered with two free throws to make it 83-80 5 seconds later.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Moody, Iowa State settle discrimination suit for $60,000

    Moody, Iowa State settle discrimination suit for $60,000

    Thursday, June 1 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-06-02 01:02:14 GMT

    Iowa State says a lawsuit filed by a former star player against women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly has been settled for $60,000.

    More >>

    Iowa State says a lawsuit filed by a former star player against women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly has been settled for $60,000.

    More >>

  • Defending champ Beckman rolls in to state soccer semifinal

    Defending champ Beckman rolls in to state soccer semifinal

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:59:51 GMT

    Dyersville Beckman scored early and never looked back as the top seed Blazer boys' soccer team rolled past Sioux Center 5-1 in the opening round of the state tournament on Thursday.

    More >>

    Dyersville Beckman scored early and never looked back as the top seed Blazer boys' soccer team rolled past Sioux Center 5-1 in the opening round of the state tournament on Thursday.

    More >>

  • Waterloo native Petersen to turn pro

    Waterloo native Petersen to turn pro

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:37:49 GMT

    Notre Dame goaltender Cal Petersen plans to forgo his final season with the Irish for a chance to play professional hockey. The Waterloo native and former Waterloo Black Hawk led the Irish to the Frozen Four last season and was named as one of five finalists for the Mike Richter Award, given annually to college hockey's top goalie.

    More >>

    Notre Dame goaltender Cal Petersen plans to forgo his final season with the Irish for a chance to play professional hockey. The Waterloo native and former Waterloo Black Hawk led the Irish to the Frozen Four last season and was named as one of five finalists for the Mike Richter Award, given annually to college hockey's top goalie.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.