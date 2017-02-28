Upper Iowa falls to Southwest Minnesota in Northern Sun Tourname - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Upper Iowa falls to Southwest Minnesota in Northern Sun Tournament title game

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The third time was not the charm for the Upper Iowa Men's Basketball team.  The Peacocks fell to Southwest Minnesota State 71-58 in the Northern Sun Tournament Championship game. Upper Iowa beat SW Minnesota State twice during the regular season.   Jordan Hay led the Peacocks tonight with 16 points and Carson Parker added 12.  Upper Iowa is now 22-10 and must wait to see if it qualifies for NCAA Division 2 tournament.

