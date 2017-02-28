Sen. Joni Ernst on President Trump's address

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joni Ernst tonight issued a statement following President Donald Trump’s first address to a Joint Session of Congress:

“For the last eight years, Americans have been hamstrung under the weight of burdensome regulations, increasing taxes, and a stagnant economy, making it difficult for folks to get ahead. Tonight, we heard from President Trump about the tremendous opportunity to bring about change, which includes real regulatory reform that will get the federal government out of the way of Iowans’ everyday lives. Today alone, we made significant strides forward as the President took the first steps toward rolling back the WOTUS rule, which hurts Iowa farmers, businesses and manufacturers.

“I am also eager to see an infrastructure plan that not only fixes roads, bridges, and highways, but also looks at dam and levee infrastructure. Any plan put forward must address the transportation needs of rural America, not just major cities. Fixing farm-to-market roads and bridges is essential for states like Iowa. This network of rural roads and bridges are an integral link in the food supply chain.

“In addition to the significant role our federal government plays in developing and maintaining our country’s infrastructure, another core function is ensuring we keep our nation safe and secure. Previously, I pressed the Obama Administration to develop a strategy that addresses the rise of ISIS in places like Southeast Asia as we rightfully strike them in the Middle East. I look forward to the counter ISIS plan from the Trump administration. It’s my hope that this new strategy engages our allies, correctly utilizes Special Operations Forces, and includes a global approach that is required to defeat and destroy ISIS in all parts of the world – particularly in Southeast Asia where ISIS is starting to gain a foothold.

“Last November, Iowans made their voices heard, and now is the time for action. I was encouraged by many of President Trump’s ideas tonight, and I will continue working to advance the issues most important to our great state.”