North Liberty City Council appoints Donahue as new mayor

After two months of vacancy, the North Liberty City Council chose Tuesday night to appoint council member Terry Donahue as it's new mayor.

Donahue had been taking on mayoral duties since December 31 when former mayor, Amy Nielsen, resigned after being election to the Iowa House of Representatives.

Fellow council member Chris Hoffman also applied to for the job. A gridlock between the three remaining council members on the appointment led Hoffman to throw his support for Donahue, taking his name out of consideration.

"People don't like to vote at times because they don't want to hurt other people's feelings and I think that's why there was a movement at one time to go with a special election. let the public go ahead and decide, have nothing against that but we have things as a city that we need to do," Donahue said.

Council members Amy Pollock and Jim Sayre choosing not to vote for either candidate, making it known that they preferred to have a special election. Something the council previously voted against doing.

"It seemed like we were getting to the point where we were putting things off. We just needed to draw the line and make the call so we can move on ahead," Donahue said.

Citizens of North Liberty have 14 days to file a petition to trigger a special election, needing to only collect 26 signatures of registered voters to do so.