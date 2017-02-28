Center Point-Urbana and Cascade advance at the Girls State Basketball Tourney

Cascade vs Central Decatur/Des Moines

Eighth ranked Cascade opened the tournament set on taking down number three Central Decatur -

but trailing by five at half - it would take a rally - Nicole McDermott would lead it - McDermott hit two of her team high 18 -

Minutes later it's Jordan Simon from downtown - three ball pulls the Cougars within one -

On the break - Skylar Dolphin scores for a Cascade lead - but it would come down to the final moments -

Tie ballgame as Lisa Tucker drives and draws the foul - sending her to the line for the go-ahead free throw - the Cougars added 2 more as they'd survive 59, 56 -

Nicole McDermott/Cascade Freshman

"We kept pushing the ball and we locked down on defense. We know that when we get defense going good, we'll be alright."

Mike Sconsa/Cascade Head Coach

"This is what we deal with all the time and it's one of those things where our schedule prepared us well, but I also had kids come off the bench and played really well. I was proud of our kids tonight"

Center-Point Urbana vs Davenport Assumption

Class 3-A - third ranked Center-Point Urbana looking to get by number seven Assumption -

and getting after things as Callyn Fox scores for the early lead --

later in the half - Karly Milliken cleans up the airball - the Stormin' Pointers went to the break with a 24, 13 lead -

Second half - C-PU kept rolling Allison Wooldrige drives and scores - they'd lead by 12 after 3

and would hold off a rally down the stretch as Olivia Brecht gets the bucket -

Center Point Urbana advances with a 56, 50 win

Phillip KlettCenter Point-Urbana Head Coach

"Regardless of who got ahead or behind, one team was going to make a run. That happened to be them this time to come back on us and we were able to make enough plays to hold them off."