Center Point-Urbana and Cascade advance at the Girls State Basketball Tourney

Iowa State says a lawsuit filed by a former star player against women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly has been settled for $60,000.More >>
Dyersville Beckman scored early and never looked back as the top seed Blazer boys' soccer team rolled past Sioux Center 5-1 in the opening round of the state tournament on Thursday.More >>
Notre Dame goaltender Cal Petersen plans to forgo his final season with the Irish for a chance to play professional hockey. The Waterloo native and former Waterloo Black Hawk led the Irish to the Frozen Four last season and was named as one of five finalists for the Mike Richter Award, given annually to college hockey's top goalie.More >>
Iowa junior slugger Jake Adams has been named a second-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball. Adams honor marks the 17th time an Iowa player has been named an All-American. He's the third under current head coach Rick Heller.More >>
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 3 out of 4 child safety seats are installed incorrectly.More >>