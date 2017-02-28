Arrest made in Iowa City shots fired case - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Arrest made in Iowa City shots fired case

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

An arrest is made after a car is hit by gunfire.  Officers responded to Taylor and Hollywood Drives in Iowa City on Saturday, Feb. 25.

35-year-old Curtis Bell is now charged with Possession of a Firearms as a Felon and Reckless Use of a Firearm.  Nobody was injured.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.