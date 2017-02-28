Cedar Rapids man killed in collision with semi - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Rapids man killed in collision with semi

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
SWISHER (KWWL) -

One person is killed after a collision between a semi truck and a car.  It happened on 120th St. and L Ave. in Swisher.

Troopers say 49-year-old Jeff Schneidermann, of Cedar Rapids, crossed the center line and hit the semi.  Schneidermann was killed in the crash.

