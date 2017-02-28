John Deere Museum offering free admission - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

The John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum in Waterloo will be offering free admission and extended hours.
Starting at the beginning of March that and all Deere attractions in Iowa and Illinois will be expanding hours and eliminating admission.
The John Deere Pavilion and Store and the World Headquarters Display Floor in Moline, and the John Deere Historic Site in Grand Detour, Illinois also scrapping the admission fee. 
Starting March 1, the new hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Noon to 4 p.m on Sundays.

