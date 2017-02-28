Manchester hospital CEO resigns amidst travel expense issue - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Manchester hospital CEO resigns amidst travel expense issue

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
MANCHESTER (KWWL) -

The CEO of the Regional Medical Center in Manchester resigns after an apparent travel expense issue.  The company says Lon Butikofer improperly submitted expense reimbursements.

The medical center is working with the State Auditor, as well as an independent firm, to review the submissions.  Chief Financial Officer Danette Kramer has been named the interim CEO.  

