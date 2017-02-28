Lockdown lifted at Maquoketa Community School buildings

UPDATE: The lockdown has been lifted, according to our coverage partners at the Telegraph Herald.

-----------------------------------

The Maquoketa Community School District says all of their school buildings are currently on lockdown.

Those with the school tell us they've been asked to lock down by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office because deputies are looking for 2 convicts who escaped from jail.

We reached out the Jackson County Sheriff's Office who told us they have no comment at this time.

The schools went into lockdown shortly before 3:00.

A parent called KWWL and said there were police and sheriff's deputies on scene at the high school.

Those with the School District say they're waiting from the go-ahead from police to let students out.