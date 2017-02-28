Man arrested in Waterloo laundromat burglaries - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

An arrest is made in connection to a couple burglaries at laundromats.  24-year-old Shawn Dean is facing burglary and criminal mischief charges.

Police say he was seen on surveillance video stealing from Clean Laundry on Progress Ave. in Waterloo earlier this month.  They say he also caused about $20,000 worth of damage.

Dean is also suspected in a break-in at Laundry Plus on Mitchell Ave. a few weeks earlier.  

